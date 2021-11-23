New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: A controversy erupted on Tuesday after senior Congress MP Manish Tewari, a G-23 rebel leader, in his latest book questioned the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) over its inaction against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In his book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations That Impacted India', Tewari, who was a union minister in the UPA government from 2012 to 2014, said that India should have retaliated against Pakistan following the Mumbai attack, which he termed as the country's 9/11.

"For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11," excerpts from Tewari's book says.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to react to Tewari's book, launching a fierce attack at the Congress. Leading the charge for the BJP was its IT cell chief Amit Malviya who questioned the UPA government's "weakness in the name of restraint post 26/11" attacks.

"After Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader throws the UPA under the bus to sell his book... Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying the IAF was ready to strike but the UPA froze," he tweeted.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also took an opportunity of the situation to attack the Congress and back-patted the Modi government for its "zero tolerance towards terrorism". BJP national general secretary CT Ravi also attacked the Congress, saying it "exposes the failure of the UPA government".

"While the IAF was ready to take revenge against Pakistan, Sonia Gandhi-led CONgress blocked it. CONgress was busy painting Hindus as Terrorists to save Pakistan," Ravi said.

Congress is yet to react to Tewari's questioning of the UPA government.

Meanwhile, more than 170 people were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks that were carried out by 10 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorists had entered Mumbai through the sea route and were controlled by their handlers in Pakistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma