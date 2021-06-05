Announcing the changes, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said that the party working committee has decided that "one person will hold just one post".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: A month after its unprecedented victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday made crucial changes and appointed Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, as party's national general secretary.

The party also appointed actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh as TMC's youth congress chief. Similarly, Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen were made TMC's state general secretary and president of National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) respectively.

On the other hand, Ritabrata Banerjee was appointed as TMC's state INTTUC general secretary while MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made the party's Mahila Morcha president.

The key changes were done at the organisational meeting of the TMC that was attended by party supremo Mamata Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a crucial role in TMC's win in West Bengal polls.

Announcing the changes, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said that the party working committee has decided that "one person will hold just one post in the party".

"The issue of individuals willing to return to TMC wasn’t discussed in today’s meeting. Mamata will decide on this matter. She may form a committee to take a final call on this," he said at a press meet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma