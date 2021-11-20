New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after PM Modi announced the rollback of the three farm laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who had been in the news for his staunch support to farmers' protest against the new laws, on Saturday wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister and requested him to accept farmers' demand for statutory MSP guarantee for their crops and also sought action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra for the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In his letter, the MP from Pilibhit in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh thanked PM Modi's large-heartedness for the repeal of the three contentious laws but added "more than 700 farmer brothers and sisters have been martyred in this movement", as they peacefully protested in extremely difficult and hostile conditions. "If this decision had been taken earlier, innocent lives would not have been lost," he said.

Gandhi also demanded action against Minister of States for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and his son for the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to the minister's son Ashish Mishra. Four other people died in the ensuing violence on October 2.

"It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry." He also claimed that the Lakhimpur incident was outcome of the adversarial atmosphere created against the farmers' movement by provocative statements of many leaders sitting in senior positions.

Varun Gandhi also requested PM Modi to "immediately" take a decision on the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP) and said that till this demand of farmers' is not met, their movement will not end.

"This movement will not end without the resolution of this demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them, which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of MSP for their crops," he wrote.

The BJP leader said the legal binding on MSP will give sizeable economic security cover to farmers and will empower small and marginal farmers. "My humble request to you is that the government must immediately accept this demand in the interest of our nation".

The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws was warily welcomed by leaders of the farmers' unions spearheading the agitation but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops gets a legal guarantee.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan