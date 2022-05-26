Hyderabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the opposition parties for doing dynastic politics and said that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The Prime Minister highlighted that when political dynasties are removed from power, it opens up avenues of development.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, the prime minister said, "Due to political dynasties, the youth, talents of the country do not even get an opportunity to enter politics. Parivarwad crushes every dream of such youth and closes every door for them. Therefore, freedom from dynasties, freedom from family parties is also a resolution for the India of the 21st century."

Telangana| 'Pariwarwaadi' party is not just a political problem but the biggest enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country. Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family: PM Modi addresses BJP workers in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/C0dQfY7VVt — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

"The people of Telangana are seeing that when parties dedicated to one family come to power, the members of that family become the biggest faces of corruption. The people of Telangana are seeing that family parties only prosper and fill their coffers," he added.

Vouching for his party and leaders, he added, “I believe in science and technology. I also congratulate Yogi Adityanath, who is a saint but does not believe in superstition. We have to save Telangana from such superstitious people."

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao's son, KT Rama Rao, is a legislator from Sircilla and is the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. KCR's daughter, Kavitha, served as MP from Nizamabad and currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020. KCR's nephew, Harish Rao, is an MLA for Siddipet and Telangana's cabinet minister for finance.

PM Modi's scathing attack came after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped receiving him at the airport and avoided meeting him during his visit to the state as he flew to Bengaluru to call on former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S).

Karnataka | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/UlmvDOXa0j — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

This is the second time in the last four months that KCR has avoided meeting Modi during the latter's visit to Hyderabad. Earlier in February, PM was in Hyderabad to unveil the Statue of Equality, a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya. Official sources then said Rao could not receive the PM as he was 'unwell'.

Meanwhile, the BJP cadre in Telangana lashed out at the CM for not receiving PM Modi at the Hyderabad Airport. BJP OBC morcha National President Dr. K Lakshman said that it is the solemn duty of a Chief Minister to receive the Prime Minister during his visit to the state.

"The people of Telangana are vexed with the present Telangana government and more particularly KCR, being the chief Minister not maintaining minimum courtesy to receive PM. This is not the first time but a second time, during this time, KCR is visiting other states, and the people of Telangana are laughing at him," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan