The resignations of TMC leaders came in as a big worry for party chief Mamata Banerjee just months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another jolt for Manata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, MLA Silbhadra Dutta has resigned from the party on Friday, marking the third exit in two days. Dutta's resignation came days after another senior party leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party and West Bengal Legislative Assembly as an MLA of the Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

In his resignation to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dutta wrote, "With due regards to you I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all others positions held by me in the party and its associate organizations with immediate effect."

"I am thankful for all the opportunities that have been afforded to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party. Thus I request you to accept my resignation and oblige," the letter from North 24 Parganas, Barrackpore MLA read.

Meanwhile, another TMC leader Kabirul Islam has also resigned from the post of general secretary of the party's minority cell today. Earlier yesterday, Jitendra Tiwari handed in his resignation stating that he has not being allowed to work for the people. He also resigned from his post of a primary member of the party.

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I resigned,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, alleging that, "There is no point in continuing in the TMC as I am not being allowed to work for the people".

Tiwari and Adhikari's resignations came amid the reports that they are likely to join the BJP in the next few days. Adhikari, in fact, is expected to join the BJP on Saturday, when Union home minister and former BJP president Amit Shah visits the poll-bound state.

The resignations of TMC leaders came in as a big worry for party chief Mamata Banerjee just months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in 2021. In the elections, the BJP is aiming to deny Mamata Banerjee her third term as the Chief Minister. To gain voters and prominence in the state ahead of the polls, the BJP has sent several top party leaders, including national president JP Nadda, state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, youth wing chief Tejaswi Surya to campaign in West Bengal in recent days.

Posted By: Talib Khan