Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A day after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held the very first meeting of his new cabinet. During the meet, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet 2.0 decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months which will benefit 15 crore people of the state. The Chief Minister chaired the first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Announcing the decision of the cabinet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state".

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the scheme the government will spend Rs 3,270 crore. "In the first cabinet meeting today, we have extended the free ration scheme for the next 3 months. For this, the govt will spend Rs 3,270 crore. It will benefit 15 crore people," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

As per the eligibility prescribed under the National Food Security (NFS) Act 2013, five kg of foodgrains is given free of cost to the needy people including migrant workers, unorganised workers, construction workers, domestic helpers, and those who do not have ration cards. Of this 5 kg food, 4 kg is wheat and 1 kg is rice per person per month.

The free ration scheme for the economically weaker sections was started during the corona pandemic period. The scheme was supposed to last till November 2021 but the Centre extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana till March 2022.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan