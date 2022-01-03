New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said he has been a Governor, Minister, MP, and MLA, however, post-retirement he does not have his own house to live in. He said he has always acted with honesty and that is his strength. Malik added that it is because of this strength that he was able to "challenge" PM Modi. Malik made the comments on the sidelines of an event in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri where he was honoured by the Phogat Khap.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said he went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farmers and got into a fight with him within five minutes. Giving details of the meeting, Malik said that he told PM that 500 people have died in the farmers' movement. When Malik told PM that "you send letters to offer condolences even when animals die", the Prime Minister replied that "these people did not die for him". On this, Malik had an argument with the Prime Minister. Then at the behest of the Prime Minister, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Malik told Home Minister Shah that the agitating farmers are not going to relent and therefore, the government should negotiate with the farmers.

Further, Malik said that it is because of the unity of the farmers and their persistence in all circumstances that all the three agricultural laws had to be repealed. He said following the path of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India, he will never leave the side of the farmers and his people under any circumstances. Malik went on to say that if the agitation takes place again, he will leave his post as a Governor and join the farmers' movement. During the address, Malik also praised PM Modi for his intolerance towards corruption.

Governor Malik's connection with Dadri

Reminiscing childhood memories, Malik said that he is very happy to come to Dadri and considers it his privilege to offer prayers to Saint Swami Dayal. He also said Khap Panchayats have made an important contribution in maintaining the spirit of honour, dignity, and brotherhood in society.

On behalf of Khap Phogat, President Balwant Numberdar and Secretary Suresh Phogat honoured Malik by giving him a turban. Malik visited Dadri on Sunday afternoon. He was welcomed by District Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Godara and Superintendent of Police Deepak Gehlawat.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha