Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: In a striking turn of events, Congress MP DK Suresh got into an altercation with a state minister CN Ashwath Narayan in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The incident took place at an event that was organised in Ramanagara to unveil the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda, widely regarded as the founder of Bengaluru.

In the footage from the scene that became public, C N Ashwath Narayan and Congress’s Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh almost came to blows in full public view.

This was Bommai’s first visit to Ramanagara after becoming chief minister of the state last year.

The fight broke out when Suresh objected to Narayan's speech. As Congress MP charged towards Narayan, security and police personnel intervened. Suresh was joined by Congress' Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi and he went on to snatch the mike to stop the minister from speaking.

Amid the commotion following the incident, Suresh sat down on the stage in protest.

Speaking soon after, Bommai said that he had come to contribute to the development and urged the people not to mix politics with development.

“Congress culture is no other example of goon culture. It is ironic that a legislator does not know how to act on the platform of the Chief Minister of the State. It is reprehensible that Congress leaders and activists are acting like Yata Raja Tatha Praja,” the BJP Karnataka said later in a tweet.

Speaking at the event, Suresh had accused the minister Ashwath Narayan of blocking the establishment of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Ramanagara. “If there’s anyone responsible for the delay, it is Narayan who is blocking it,” he said. “If Ramanagara’s silk has become more valuable, it’s not because of the BJP. Despite political differences, we have always worked together in the interest of the people of this district,” he added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma