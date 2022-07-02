In BJP's National Executive Meet, An Open Challenge For KCR From PM Modi

Aiming to expand its footprints in the south, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise its two-day long National Executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad from Saturday. The meeting will the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Chief Ministers of 19 states.

During the meeting, which will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, PM Modi will address the party workers and give a roadmap for the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister's address, which will be organised at the Parade Ground on July 3, is seen as an open challenge by the BJP for KCR in Telangana, where assembly elections are slated to be held in 2023.

The BJP - following its morale-boosting victory in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - has set its eye in the south and is looking to expand its wings in Telangana.

The party wants to pose itself as an alternative to KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with an aim to get an absolute majority in the 119-member state legislative assembly. It also buoyed by its recent successes in the Telangana bypolls and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election.

The TRS is well aware of this and is preparing for this challenge, taking potshots at PM Modi and the BJP. Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has also decided to not receive PM Modi at the airport as he arrives in Hyderabad.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, has decided to recieve opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport, who will land just a couple of hours before PM Modi's arrival. Notably, this is for the third time in six months when KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The BJP has attacked KCR for this and said that the TRS supremo is scared as the saffron party is getting stronger in Telangana.

"They (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We do not do corruption and parivaar raj. We have a democracy, even a normal worker becomes CM, PM and president. We don't need to learn from such a corrupt party," Reddy added.