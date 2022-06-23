In AIADMK, It's A Battle Between OPS And EPS | Explained

Things became ugly for Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, on Thursday after he was forced to walk out of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) General Council meet after bottles were hurled at him by the rival group of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Soon, OPS suffered another setback after the AIADMK favoured Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, by rejecting all the 23 proposed resolutions and announcing that the only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party.

"All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. When the next General Committee meeting is convened, all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

WHY CRISIS ERUPTED IN THE AIADMK?

The crisis in the AIADMK, which lost power in Tamil Nadu last year, has been brewing for the past few months with senior party leaders, including OS Manian and NR Sivapathi, pushing for single leadership, a demand constantly rejected by OPS.

The AIADMK has been following a dual-leadership formula since the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016 with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator.

OPS wants that the dual leadership continues in the party, but is facing tough resistance from EPS. EPS, who enjoys the support of a large number of party MLAs and district secretaries, is all for single leadership in the AIADMK.

WHY DOES EPS WANT SINGLE LEADERSHIP IN AIADMK?

According to reports, the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu is the reason why EPS wants to single leadership. Although the BJP and AIADMK are allies, the former is emerging as a strong opposition which is why the latter wants to protect its turf.

EPS believes dual leadership is emerging as a problem. A report by News18 said the relationship between EPS and OPS further strained after the latter demanded to give one of the seats in Tamil Nadu for Rajya Sabha elections to his loyalists.

EPS, on the other hand, wanted to give the seats to his loyalists - CV Shanmugham and D Jayakumar. "The ego war between the two leaders has been going on for some time. Both of them have had differences and there have been delays in taking decisions by the party," News18 quoted a senior AIADMK leader as saying.

The report further said that OPS is losing support rapidly within the party. It also claimed that VK Sasikala, who claims to be the "true heir of the AIADMK", is currently watching the situation closely and will make a decision in this regard soon.

"OPS has lost credibility. I was one of them who supported him during Dharmayudham in February 2017. But he was selfish and did not recognise the efforts of those who were loyal to him including me. His image is now dented and it is time to have EPS as the leader of the party," News18 quoted another AIADMK leader as saying.