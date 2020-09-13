After scrapping question hour, the government has decided not to hold the usual all-party meeting before the Parliament monsoon session which begins on Monday, September 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After scrapping question hour, the government has decided not to hold the usual all-party meeting before the Parliament monsoon session which begins on Monday, September 14. As per the usual convention, an all-party meeting is held by the government as well as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha before every session of Parliament. This is likely the first time in the last two decades when the usual convention of holding an all-party meet will not be followed.

However, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has called a Business Advisory Committee meeting later today to discuss the likely agenda during the monsoon session.

The government's decision not to hold the all-party meeting is in addition to a similar move to abolish the Question Hour during the monsoon session of Parliament. While Coronavirus is being given as the reason behind these decisions, some people believe that it can be an indication of growing differences between the Opposition and the Speaker. The Zero Hour has also been curtailed during the monsoon session, which will conclude on October 1.

The Opposition parties have criticised the government over its decision to abolish the Question Hour. The government, however, said that the decision was taken in view of the coronavirus concerns as holding Question Hour would require more government officials in the house.

During the monsoon session, the Opposition parties are expected to raise several issues, including the Narendra Modi government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, the devastation of India's economy and the ongoing India-China border dispute.

The government, on the other hand, is likely to bring several ordinances including the controversial "one nation one market for farmers". The farmer community in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the ordinance and the Opposition parties are also likely to oppose it.

