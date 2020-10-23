New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP candidate for the Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Dabra Assembly constituency, Imarti Devi, who was at the centre of a massive controversy after former MP chief minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark, has herself triggered a similar row by calling Kamal Nath's late mother "item of Bengal". In a video shared by former Congress Lok Sabha candidate The Women and Child Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh, one of the 21 Congress leaders who brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government earlier this year, launched a salvo at his former boss over his "item" remark.

In a purported video shared by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress 2014 Lok Sabha election candidate, Imarti Devi is heard saying that Kamal Nath has lost his mental composure after losing the CM post. She then went on to call his mother and sister "item of Bengal".

"He (Nath) is a man from Bengal who came to Madhya Pradesh for becoming chief minister and has no manners about how to speak. What can be said to such a man? He has lost mental composure after losing the chief minister’s post....His mother and sister could be the item of Bengal (sic)," Imarti Devi is heard saying. Jagran English couldn't vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Kamal Nath is yet to react to her remarks against his late mother and sister. Earlier last week, a massive controversy erupted after Kamal Nath called the BJP candidate an "item". Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the remarks an "insult" of all the women of MP and asked Kamal Nath to apologise.

The remark was also criticised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, Kamal Nath refused to apologise and defended the remark. He said that the word "item" could mean several things but the MP CM chose to interpret it in a derogatory manner due to "fault in his thoughts".

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma