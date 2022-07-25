'Ideologies Have Their Own Place But Country Is First': PM Modi Schools Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday schooled the opposition parties and said that opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country and asserted that "ideologies have their own place but the country is first, society is first and the nation is first". The prime minister further accused the opposition parties of obstructing development works merely on the ground that they could not accomplish these during their tenure.

Addressing virtually a programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government's work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power. Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it".

The prime minister's remarks hold significance as four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan on Monday were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings'. The proceeding in Lok Sabha was adjourned for today amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues.

Recalling the words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi underscored the primacy of the nation over party politics. "It is the responsibility of every political party that opposing a party or an individual should not turn against the country. Ideologies have their own place but the country is first, society is first, and nation is first," said PM Modi.

"I remember the 1971 India-Pakistan war when all major parties stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the government. When the first nuclear test was conducted by the country, all parties stood firmly with the government," PM Modi added.

The prime minister said when the country's democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all major parties came together to save the Constitution. "Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav was also a 'jujharu sainik' (combative soldier) of that struggle", the PM said.

"In other words, the interests of our country and that of society are bigger than our ideologies," he said, adding, "However, in recent times, there has been a trend to put ideology and political interests above the interests of the country and that of society".



