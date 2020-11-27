Nitish Kumar's response came after the RJD leader raised the "criminal cases" against him and replied to the Bihar CM's "8-9 children" jibe on his father Lalu Prasad during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his calm after the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav raised the criminal cases against him on the floor of the state Assembly. The heated exchange between Tejashwi and Nitish, which came days after the bitterly fought Assembly elections, also saw some personal attacks.

"I keep listening because he is the son of a friend who's like a brother to me. I don't say anything. Who made his father leader of the legislative party does he know? Who made him Deputy Chief Minister? When there were allegations against him, I asked him to explain. He didn't so I had to leave," the Bihar CM said while referring to his split with the grand alliance in 2017.

Kumar's response came after the RJD leader raised the "criminal cases" against him and avenged the Bihar CM's "8-9 children" jibe on his father Lalu Prasad during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

"I hope the chief minister is aware that the youngest child of my parents was a girl, born after two sons...Now let us come to the fact that the chief minister has only one son. Could we apply his own yardsticks and say that he did not have another out of fear that it could be a girl?" Tejashwi Yadav asked.

Tejashwi also raked up the 1991 murder case (CM Nitish has got the clean chit in the case) and controversy over a book in the name of CM, the Srijan scam. To this, Nitish Kumar replied: "He's talking nonsense, he's lying....Everyone knows the court orders in my case and he is still repeating lies. I tolerated everything, but now it is too much."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma