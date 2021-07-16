Karnataka Political Crisis: Speaking to reporters, BS Yediyurappa said he only discussed development related issues with PM Modi as he sidestepped reporters' questions over a leadership change in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday dismissed reports of a leadership change in the state as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said he only discussed development related issues with PM Modi as he sidestepped reporters' questions over the issue.

"I don't know anything about leadership change, you have to say (to media). During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the State," Yediyurappa said, as reported to news agency ANI.

"I will tell you if any discussion (happens) with seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet," Yediyurappa, who will meet Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Saturday, said when asked about a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Here it must be mentioned that the Yediyurappa cabinet was expanded in January this year after the chief minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Yediyurappa's visit to Delhi comes at a time when questions have been raised over his abilities in the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several leaders and MLAs want BJP to make a leadership change in Karnataka and remove Yediyurappa from the chief minister's post.

However, the BJP has dismissed reports over a political crisis in Karnataka, saying Yediyurappa would continue to lead the party in the future. "Nothing is there. There is no leadership change in Karnataka. Yediyurappa will continue," said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok, adding Cauvery river issue will be discussed by Yediyurappa in Delhi.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed on various topics about the state. During the meeting Chief Minister requested to declare Upper Bhadra Project as National project and also sought financial assistance of Rs 6,000 crore for Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project. Mekedatu project and establishing US Consulate were also discussed," Yediyurappa's office said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma