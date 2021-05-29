In a press briefing, Mamata Banerjee, whose party TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also urged the Centre to stop the political vendetta against her for the sake of the people of Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Centre a day after she faced the wrath of BJP leaders over the review meeting to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in Bengal. Banerjee in her response accused the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of humiliating her by disseminating fake, one-sided information regarding her conduct during the meet.

In a press briefing, Mamata Banerjee, whose party TMC swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also urged the Centre to stop the political vendetta against her for the sake of the people of Bengal. She also said that the Prime Minister is pursuing vendetta politics as he is yet to come to terms with BJP's poll defeat in Bengal.

"I felt bad. They humiliated me by running the one-sided information circulated by PMO. When I was working, they were doing this. If the prime minister asks me to touch his feet for the welfare of Bengal people, I am ready to do that, but I should not be insulted", Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamta Banerjee also appealed to the Union government to withdraw its order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and allow the senior bureaucrat to work for people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to create problems for her government at every step as they were yet to come to terms with BJP's defeat in the assembly elections.

"Because you (Modi and Shah) cannot digest BJP's defeat in (Bengal), you have started creating problems for us from Day one. What is the fault of the chief secretary? "Recalling the chief secretary amid the COVID crisis goes on to show that the Centre was indulging in political vendetta," she asserted.

Talking about the criticism she faced for skipping the review meeting with Modi on cyclone devastation, Banerjee said, "It was supposed to be held between the PM and the CM. Why were BJP leaders called to the session?"

She also claimed that opposition leaders were not invited to similar review meetings held in Gujarat and Odisha, the two states that also faced cyclone fury over the past few days.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan