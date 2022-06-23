'Hum Tumhare Saath Hain': In Massive Show Of Strength, Rebel Sena MLAs Share Pic From Guwahati

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal to the rebel MLAs failed miserably after only 13 lawmakers attended the party's high-level meet in Mumbai on Thursday. Later, the 42 rebel MLAs - 35 from Shiv Sena and seven Independents - shared a picture and video of them from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam's Guwahati.

In the video, the rebel MLAs could be seen sitting together and raising slogans such as "Shinde sa'ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain".

#WATCH | Assam: In a fresh video from Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, rebel Maharashtra MLAs - including Eknath Shinde - sit together and raise slogans of "Shinde sa'ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain."#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/NwBMpNeuG8 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

The rebel Sena MLAs, who want the party to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again, have blamed Thackeray's inaccessibility and the "humiliation" that they faced in the last couple of years behind their revolt.

Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat's letter has also gone viral, who claimed that despite having Shiv Sena in the power, the coterie around Thackeray never allowed party leaders to meet the Chief Minister at his official residence.

#WATCH | Assam | 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra - 35 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independent MLAs - seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/6MPgq42a3V — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad (West) Assembly constituency, also called the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) the "real opposition" and said only Shinde "took steps to resolve the problems".

"Only Shinde heard us out and took steps to resolve all the problems. The party MLAs persuaded Shinde to take this step (or revolt) for the rights of all the legislators," the letter read, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The Shiv Sena votes did not split in the Rajya Sabha polls, then why so much distrust in us for the Legislative Council polls?" he asked.

Shinde still legislative party chief of Sena?

On Thursday, the rebel Sena MLAs also passed a resolution that Shinde continues to be the party's legislative chief, a position from which he was removed by Thackeray after his rebellion.

However, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said he has approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Sena's group leader in the House, replacing Shinde. He said Shinde's removal as the Sena group leader in the Maharashtra assembly is valid.

"I have received a letter from the Shiv Sena, informing me that it is appointing Ajay Choudhary as the party's leader in the Assembly and removing Shinde from the post with immediate effect," Zirwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I have accepted the letter, which was sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray."