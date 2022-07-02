How TRS Became BJP's Arch-Rival In Telangana | Explained

K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was once considered to be a close ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the two often used to back each other. However, the BJP and TRS have turned into arch-enemies as the former tries to expand its wing in the south, especially in Telangana ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The BJP is also organising its two-day National Executive meeting in Hyderabad with the aim to throw an open challenge to Rao, who is popularly known as KCR. The saffron party has also criticised Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday.

However, Rao, who was busy receiving opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, has counterattacked the BJP over inflation, jobs, and the economy, calling Make in India "a big lie".

"In China, there is less talk and more action, therefore, the outcome is its pacing economy. Here all talk, no work, so no outcome," he said, as reported by NDTV. "Make in India is a big lie. People are losing their jobs and labourers are on the road."

HOW TRS TURNED INTO BJP's ARCH-RIVAL?

The TRS was a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. In 2017, Rao also backed President Ram Nath Kovind for the Presidential elections that year and hailed PM Modi for his policies.

However, after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP won four seats in Telangana, the saffron party went into overdrive to fill the opposition space as Congress weakened. It also won two crucial assembly by-polls and put up an impressive show in the Hyderabad municipal polls.

The BJP believes its rise has alarmed the TRS. Its decision to hold the National Executive meeting in Hyderabad is also seen as a clear sign that Telangana is its top priority in its agenda for expansion in territories where it remains relatively weak.

"BJP is getting stronger, they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.