How Deputy Speaker Can Play Key Role In Maharashtra Political Impasse | Explained

The ongoing tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has refused to die down. The rebels, who want the Shiv Sena to leave the MVA alliance consisting the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have announced that their group would be called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

Replying to this, the Congress has said that the rebel group would not be authorised until it gets the premission from the Speaker of the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly. However, the point that should be noted here is that the Maharashtra assembly does not have a Speaker, which makes the role of Deputy Speaker important.

WHY THERE IS NO SPEAKER IN MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY?

After forming the government, Congress leader Nana Patole was appointed as the Speaker of the state legislative assembly. However, Patole was made the Maharashtra Congress chief in 2020 and since then, no new Speaker was appointed.

Also Read - Explained: What To Expect From Current Political Saga In Maharashtra

After Patole's resignation, NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

WHY THE ROLE OF DEPUTY SPEAKER IS IMPORTANT?

Zirwal, who all the powers of the Speaker, might play a crucial role in the near future and decide the fate of the MVA government as he would decide the splitting of the Shiv Sena or the disqualification of the rebel MLAs under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

If Zirwal disqualifies the rebel MLAs, then that might help the Thackeray government to quell the rebel. However, if he allows the split, the MVA alliance would lose the majority in the 288-member House.

WHAT's NEXT IF THE MVA LOSES MAJORITY?

Currently, the Sena, the NCP and Congress have 56, 53 and 44 MLAs, respectively. If a split happens and 37 rebel MLAs leave the Sena, then the MVA would lose the majority in the House.

This would allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the single largest party in the Maharashtra assembly with 106 MLAs, to stake claim to form the government. However, if the BJP fails to form the government, then President's rule will be imposed in the state till fresh assembly elections are held.