New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Goa, former chief minister of the state and senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Monday resigned as a member of the state Legislative Assembly. The Congress veteran's resignation came amid reports that he is likely to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

"I thank the people of Navelim for placing their trust in me & look forward to their continued support in all future endeavours," Faleiro tweeted after tendering his resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. He represented the Navelim Assembly seat and was recently made the Goa Congress's campaign committee chief in the wake of the state polls due next year.

I, Luizinho Faleiro, hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house w.e.f. 27th Sep 2021.

I thank the people of #Navelim for placing their trust in me & look forward to their continued support in all future endeavors. #Goa #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/wxSG4mWbVN — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

His resignation drew attention as minutes before announcing his exit from the grand old party, Faleiro praised West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee and said the country needs a leader like her to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I met certain people, who said yes you are a Congressman. I am a Congressman of 40 years. And I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family. This family has to come together if we have to fight Modi. Among all the four Congresses, it is Mamata who has given a tough fight to Narendra Modi and their juggernaut," Faleiro told his supporters at his private residence in South Goa.

"She has been able to stand up...she is a street-fighter. We need such fighters who have the same wavelength, ideology, principles and programmes. The country needs a leader like Mamata," he said.

. @MamataOfficial is a symbol of women empowerment. she is fighting divisive forces and poses a direct challenge to @BJP4India . She is a street-fighter and #Goa needs her. pic.twitter.com/VYc05LBaTN — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

"I am a Congressman, I would like the larger picture of all the Congress parties (which have split from the Congress) to come together and fight the next parliamentary election. I would do everything to achieve this dream. It is definitely my dream," he added.

Currently, Congress has five MLAs in the Goa Assembly. Faleiro's exit from Congress, which is out of power in the state since 2012, will certainly prove to be a major setback for the party. Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Goa in the last Assembly polls but successive defections have left only five MLAs in its bouquet.

According to reports, Faleiro is in touch with the top TMC leadership and will make the announcement of joining the party this evening. The TMC has already announced its plans to contest the next year's Goa Assembly elections. Derek O'Brien, as quoted by PTI, said that in Goa, the party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders. He had said that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

