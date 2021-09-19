Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu called the announcement of Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate, Charanjit Singh Channi "historic" while lauding the decision.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Punjab announced its new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday, ex-chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed hope for justice for farmers under the new regime. Lamenting that he would not be able to hand over job letters to the kin of farmers who had died during the protests against the Centre’s new farm laws, Singh said that he hopes the new CM-designate will do the needful at the earliest.

Conveying this on behalf of Singh, Raveen Thukral, his media advisor and senior journalist tweeted "Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against farm laws. Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest: @capt_amarinder."

Earlier on Sunday, Charanjit Singh Channi was unanimously elected as the new Punjab Chief Minister. This came after Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab's chief minister, saying he felt “humiliated” at the way the party handled the infighting in the state unit on Saturday (August 18).

Following the announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Channi and said the party must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of the state.

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," he posted on Twitter.

Singh also congratulated the new chief minister of Punjab saying "My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border."

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu called the announcement of Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate, Charanjit Singh Channi "historic" while lauding the decision.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of Channi is scheduled to take place on Monday, 20 September at 11 AM, he informed the press in Chandigarh on Sunday, after meeting the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 AM tomorrow," Channi said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan