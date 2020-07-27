Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a salvo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "Chinese incursion" in Ladakh and said that hiding the truth is "anti-national" while bringing it out is "patriotic".

"The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic," Gandhi said in a tweet along with the fourth video in the series.

The Congress leader said that he will continue to speak the truth about the Chinese incursion intrusions in Ladakh even if it costs him his political career. The Congress leader said that he has seen the satellite images and spoke to ex-Army personnel.

"If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country I'm not gonna lie. I simply will not do it. I don't care if my whole career goes to hell. I'm not going to lie," the Wayanad MP said while refering to the recent India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP said that people hiding the truth about the Chinese presence in India are not patriotic and that he will continue to say the truth as far as Indian territory is concerned.

"I think the people who are lying and who are saying the Chinese are not in India, they are the people who are not patriotic. So frankly, I don't care if it costs me politically. I don't care if I have no political career at all after that," he said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma