New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the 'Visarjan' remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that if Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to shoot me, he can.

Surrounded by reporters, when Nitish Kumar was asked to comment on the 'visarjan' statement by RJD Chief, Nitish Kumar said, "He can get me shot. He can't do anything else. If he wants, he can get me a shot..."

CM Nitish also said that people in opposition are deliberately making everything an issue and that some people are doing politics by staying inside only on the phone, they are not concerned with work.

Earlier, RJD chief, Lalu Prasad said that he will be campaigning for the upcoming by-elections to two Assembly seats and will ensure the "visarjan" of Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD supremo said, "I had missed two elections due to my illness and detention. The love of Bihar helped me to recover from my illness. I will be campaigning at Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur on October 27."

He took a jibe on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, "Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering 'desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho' (A PM should be like Nitish). He was being touted as PM material...such arrogance and greed."

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, returned to his turf after 3 years on Sunday, October 24. He was granted bail, in April this year by the Jharkhand High Court.

