Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Saturday refused to form a pre-poll alliance with Congress for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 following the grand old party's miserable performance in 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

"I would like to tell you that we are not at all thinking about those alliances. We will sit in the opposition and we will try to build the party," Devegowda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "The reasons that led to Congress' failure in Punjab include farmers' agitation and the internal problem of Congress party. This has given the best opportunity to AAP and opposition parties... People of Punjab have not selected BJP."

Congress and the JDS had formed an unlikely alliance in Karnataka after the 2018 assembly elections after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to cross the majority mark in the state. However, the alliance after several MLAs joined the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda on Saturday said all secular regional parties, including Congress, need to unite "in the interest of the country." He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi but refused to forge an alliance with the BJP for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

"The only agenda before me is how to save and nurture my party in the current political scenario. What is the situation of the Congress today? It is limited to certain places like a regional party. It will be good if all secular regional parties, including the Congress, unite in the interest of the country," Deve Gowda was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The victory (in four out of five states) is his (Modi). Soon after the results he went to Gujarat and camped there for two days. He has a yearning and commitment to expand his party to all the regions of the country. I saw it on TV, he has lined up a series of meetings and events. We should also have the same feelings," he noted.

When asked about a possibility of early polls in Karnataka, Deve Gowda said the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is doing well in the state. He also noted that the politics in Karnataka is different from other states and cannot be compared to others.

"Now everyone knows about the results. I need not say anything about it. We have to focus on saving our regional party," he said when asked about a possible outcome of the assembly elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma