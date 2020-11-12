JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he had made no claim for CM's chair and the final call will be taken by the alliance partners

A day after BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's victory in Bihar assembly polls, the state chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said he had made no claim for CM's chair and the final call will be taken by the alliance partners.

Responding to a question regarding the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA, the chief minister said, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA". the JD()U chief was addressing media after meeting the newly-elected MLAs in Patna.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged 74 assembly seats while Kumar's JD(U) has been relegated to 43 seats only. In the 2015 Assembly election, JDU had clinched 71 assembly seats. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav led NDA emerged as the single largest party in the state with 75 seats.

On the oath ceremony's schedule, Nitish clarified, "It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow."

On Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which has been blamed for the JDU's low tally in the elections and has been accused of "cutting votes" against Kumar's party, the Bihar CM said: "If some action is to be taken (against LJP), the BJP has to take it."

Earlier today, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the NDA won the election through money and muscle power and called upon Nitish Kumar to quit CM's chair if he has any concience left.

We got support of the people but NDA achieved poll victory through dhan, chhal and bal (money, muscle and deceipt). We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated, alleges Tejashwi, casting doubts on the electoral process, "RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

