Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Few days after West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, Now, the governor on Wednesday has issued a statement and rubbished CM's all allegations on him. Talking about it, WB Governor termed the incident most unfortunate.

Jagdeep Dhankar while talking to the press said, "It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I haven't sent a single tweet."

It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I haven't sent a single tweet: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar https://t.co/cjvw33Sa9Y pic.twitter.com/GOg3JbgXt6 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

He further claimed that "There is no file pending on my table. If there are pending issues, her govt has to reply. Her statement that I order food from Taj Bengal every day is 100% factually incorrect. I ask CM to point out a single document/tweet by the governor which is abusive or unjustified."

West Bengal Governor also said, " Their ( West Bengal government) performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance; if it's not in accordance with the rule of law in WB, I step in."

WB CM Mamata Banerjee had blocked the governor two days ago alleging that his posts are against her government on the microblogging platform and he threatened the chief secretary and the director-general of police on several occasions.

"I apologise for it in advance. He (Jagdeep Dhankhar) tweets something every day abusing me or my officers. Unconstitutional, unethical things, he says. He instructs not advises. Elected government has become bonded labour. That's why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated every day," she had said.

Responding to that, Jagdeep Dhankar had then shared his Whatsapp chats on the microblogging platform. As per the Governor, the message he sent to the Chief Minister read: "Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is essence and spirit of democracy and mandate of the constitution. This can blossom with mutual regard and respect.

"There has been all through highest personal regard for you from my side. Am sure this will receive your thoughtful consideration."

Posted By: Ashita Singh