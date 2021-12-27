Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The first cabinet expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Haryana will be held on Tuesday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) while adding that the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers will be held at the Raj Bhavan at around 4 pm.

Khattar (65) took oath as the Chief Minister in 2019 after the BJP-led NDA returned to power in Haryana. Along with Khattar, Dushyant Chautala (31), great grandson of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, was sworn-in as his deputy.

The polls in Haryana were held on October 21 in 2019 and results were declared three days later on October 24. The BJP had sealed a deal with the Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana after the saffron party fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly election.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP had won 40, JJP 10, Congress 3, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven Independents also won.

Two weeks after the results were declared, the cabinet expansion of Haryana took place with 10 ministers, eight from BJP, taking oath of the office. The induction of 10 members -- six of cabinet rank and four ministers of state -- took the strength of council of ministers to 12.

Those who were inducted in the 17-day-old Manohar Lal cabinet as cabinet minister were six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij, former speaker Krishanpal Gujjar of BJP from Jagadhri seat, BJP's Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh seat, Independent and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's brother Ranjeet Singh from Rania seat, BJP's Jai Parkash Dalal from Loharu seat and former minister of state Dr Banwari Lal from Bawal seat.

Among those who were inducted as ministers of state were BJP's Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul seat, BJP's Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat seat, JJP's Anoop Dhanak from Uklana seat and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa seat.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma