New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: BJP leader Kamal Gupta along with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Devender Singh Babli on Tuesday took oath as ministers as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expanded his cabinet today. They were administered the oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a ceremony held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. The Haryana government had decided to induct an MLA each from BJP and JJP, the two allies ruling the state.

In the second expansion to be carried out in two years, BJP's Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and JJP's Tohana MLA Devender Singh Babli have been inducted into the Khattar cabinet. Prior to the cabinet expansion, Khattar had said, "Yes, the suspense is over now. Two MLAs will be inducted. One is Kamal Gupta, second one is Devender Babli".

हरियाणा सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने पर जेजेपी विधायक देवेंद्र बबली जी और बीजेपी विधायक कमल गुप्ता जी को हार्दिक बधाई। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपके अनुभव और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा का लाभ प्रदेश की जनता को मिलेगा।



आप दोनों को उज्ज्वल एवं सफल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएं। — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) December 28, 2021

After the oath taking ceremony of the two leaders today, the strength of council of ministers in Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet has gone up to 14, including the chief minister. This is the upper limit of council of ministers which can be inducted into the cabinet in Haryana.

Earlier, 10 MLAs were inducted into Khattar cabinet in November 2019, days after the chief minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were sworn-in on October 27, 2019 ater joining hands to form the government in the sate. In the previous expansion at that time, six were inducted of cabinet rank and four as ministers of state, taking the total strength of council of ministers to 12 including the chief minister and his deputy.

After today's cabinet expansion, the BJP now has 10 ministers, including the CM, and JJP has three ministers including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while Ranjit Singh Chautala is the lone Independent MLA inducted as a minister.

The BJP fell short of a simple majority winning 40 of the 90 assembly seats in the October 2019 polls and later it forged a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs. In the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress finished second with 31 seats.

