Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Hardik Patel, who resigned from Congress recently, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 2, the senior Patidar leader told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Hardik had joined Congress in 2019, but resigned on May 18 amid differences with the state party leadership. Later, it was speculated that he might join the BJP on May 30, but the patidar leader refuted the claims.

"I am not joining BJP tomorrow (May 30)... will let you know if something like this happens," he told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Hardik's incline towards the BJP was quite visible over the last few days as he hailed the saffron party over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Recently, he had also criticised Congress leaders, especially party's Gujarat in charge Raghu Sharma and former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki, for their alleged hatred towards the Hindus. He also questioned the grand old party for its "anti-Patidar and anti-Gujarat" stand, saying their leader don't respect people's sentiments.

"In Gujarat, it's not only Hardik who is angry with Congress. There are many leaders and legislators in Gujarat who use Congress. Sitting in power and praising the party does not mean that the party can make them the Chief Minister," Hardik had said at a presser on May 19.

"7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," he added.

Hardik joining the BJP would be a big boost for the saffron party, which is looking to retain power in Gujarat for a seventh straight term. Assembly elections for the 182-member legislative assembly of Gujarat would be held in November or December this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma