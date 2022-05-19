Ahmedabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after he resigned from Congress months before the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, Hardik Patel on Thursday said he has not decided on joining any other party, be it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a presser, the Patidar leader launched a blistering attack at Congress and claimed that the grand old party has no vision and is biased against the Gujarati people, like "Adani and Ambani". He alleged that senior Congress leaders defame those who "speak the truth".

Noting that he "wasted" his three years with Congress, Hardik also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he resigned from the grand old party after he felt that he was getting ignored.

"In Gujarat, it's not only Hardik who is angry with Congress. There are many leaders and legislators in Gujarat who use Congress. Sitting in power and praising the party does not mean that the party can make them the Chief Minister," Hardik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," he added.

Hardik on Wednesday submitted his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi and alleged that Congress "hates Gujarat and Gujaratis". In his resignation letter, he also said that said some leaders were "enjoying abroad" when the party and the country needed them.

"I wish to draw your attention to certain very important issues... Over the last three years, I have found that the Congress and its leadership, both at the central and state levels, have been merely reduced to opposing everything," he wrote in his letter.

"Be it the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of GST, India wanted a solution to these issues for a long time and the Congress only played the role of a roadblock," he added.

Hardik's resingation is a setback for Congress in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 assembly polls. His influence over the Patidar community had helped Congress improve its tally in Gujarat assembly elections 2017 to 77 while the BJP had to settle with 99 seats in the 182-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma