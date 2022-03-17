Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party, who registered a resounding victory in Punjab Assembly Polls, is reportedly mulling to send former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha. Though the development is not yet confirmed, sources in know have said that Harbhajan is also keen to go to the upper house of the Parliament and the final decision will be made by Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

On March 14, notification was issued for the election of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab and March 21 is the last date to file the nomination papers. Meanwhile, AAP has won 92 seats of the total 117 in the Punjab Assembly, hence, it is certain that only AAP members will be elected to the Rajya Sabha on all the seats.

Voting will be held in two phases (first for three seats and then for two seats) for the five Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab. The session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is also starting from Thursday and an oath will be administered to all the MLAs. After this, all the MLAs will be able to vote for the election of Rajya Sabha members on March 31.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wants to promote sports in Punjab and during the election campaign he had promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh is a resident of Jalandhar and he also has good relations with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

It is to be noted that discussions were going on before the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 that Harbhajan Singh could join the Congress. However after the Assembly Polls, Harbhajan, a close friend of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, could now join AAP and, if reports are to believed, could be sent to Rajya Sabha along with four other members.

As the term of five Rajya Sabha members elected from Punjab is going to expire in April, the Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the biennial election to the Upper House of Parliament from the state. The term of office of Rajya Sabha members Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) is due to expire on April 9.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is March 21, while scrutiny of the nominations will be carried out on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24. Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on March 31 and the counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm on the same day. The poll process shall be completed before April 2.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan