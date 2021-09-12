Gujarat Political Crisis: Vijay Rupani, in an unexpected move, resigned from his position on Saturday. He said that there's a "relay race" in the BJP where "one gives the baton to the other".

Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the shocking resignation of Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet ahead of next year's assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its legislative party meeting on Sunday to choose the next chief minister of Gujarat. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi will also attend the crucial meet as the party's central observers.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas, according to news agency PTI, has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Gujarat on Sunday. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

According to reports, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat general secretary Gordhan Jhadaphia, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu administrator Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state Agriculture Minister RC Faldu are in the CM race.

Meanwhile, it is not clear yet what promoted Rupani to resign from his position at a time when assembly elections are just 15 months away. After submitting his resignation to the Governor, Rupani said that there's a "relay race" in the BJP where "one gives the baton to the other".

"In BJP, there has been a tradition that responsibilities of party workers change from time to time. I will be ready to take whatever responsibility that the party will give me in the future," Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a common worker like me this opportunity to serve the people of the state as chief minister," he said while adding that he will further do "whatever is asked by the party".

Rupani was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August 2016 following the resignation of Anandiben Patel. He continued in office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections. He completed five years in the office on August 7 this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma