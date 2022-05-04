Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: In a bid to avoid a crisis in the state party unit ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Hardik Patel and sent him a message to sort out the differences.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said Rahul has also asked the Patidar leader to continue in the party. He has also directed Gujarat Congress leaders to reach out to Hardik and resolve their differences.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also confirmed that the party top brass has spoken to Hardik. "The details of that conversation can be shared only by state in-charge Raghu Sharma," ANI quoted Surjewala as saying.

Hardik on several occasions has expressed his disappointment with Congress' Gujarat unit. On Monday, he also removed his designation and party poll symbol from his Twitter profile, sparking a buzz in the political arena that he might leave the grand old party soon.

He now has described himself as a "Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India" on his Twitter profile.

The 28-year-old Gujarat Congress Working President is reportedly irked with Congress' plan to rope in influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel into the party. Although Patel has not joined Congress yet, reports suggest he might soon join hands with the party.

"I am being harassed so much that I feel bad about it. Gujarat Congress leaders want me to leave the party... I am more pained because I have conveyed the situation to Rahul Gandhi many times, but no action has been taken," Hardik had told news agency PTI.

Hardik's presence in Congress is important for the party in Gujarat. He had massively helped the party in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, helping it improve its tally to 77 in the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly.

However, if he leaves Congress, then it would be massive setback for the party, which is trying to recover from its recent loses in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma