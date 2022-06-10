Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fierce attack on Congress and accused the grand old party of not developing tribal areas as he addressed a rally in his home state Gujarat where assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

The Prime Minister, addressing the Gaurav Abhiyan rally, said Congress never took interest in developing tribal areas as it "requires hard work". Notably, he made the remarks at Khudvel, which is a tribal region in the Navsari district.

"Those who ruled the country for a long time, never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

PM Modi, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crore, also lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and highlighted the development that took place under it in Gujarat.

PM Modi, before becoming the Prime Minister of India, served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014.

"The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor," PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crore in Gujarat. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma