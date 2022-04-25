Gandhinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the buzz of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) months ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, senior Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday said he is 'upset' with the state party leadership, and asked leaders to work together with "honest and strong" people and assign them key positions.

"I'm not upset with Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi," clarified the 28-year-old Gujarat Congress Working President.

"People who work on the rural level to strengthen the party should be given opportunities. It's poll time, go to villages, work hard in cities. As far as being upset is concerned, questions come up in a family, and talks are held. I clarified earlier too to not spread rumours," news agency ANI quoted Patel as saying.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Gujarat later this year. In the previous elections in 2017, he Congress had won 77 seats while the BJP secured another term by bagging 99 constituencies in the 182-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma