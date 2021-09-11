New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post of the CM ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled for December 2022. It is currently unclear what led to the chief minister's unexpected resignation. Rupani handed his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrut today and was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Nitin Patel.

Rupani, after submitting his resignation to the Governor, said that he is thankful to the BJP for giving him chance to serve as the chief minister of the state for five years. However, the former CM evaded the questions regarding his sudden and unexpected resignation.

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, from the post of Gujarat's Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/VqavB2jj9h — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

"I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership", Rupani said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I believe that the journey of Gujarat's development should go ahead under new leadership, with new excitement and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I have resigned as Chief Minister Of Gujarat," he said.

"I had the guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout my term. Under his guidance, Gujarat's progress has touched new highs. I am grateful to the honourable Prime Minister for the opportunity to contribute to the state's development," Rupani further added.

Rupani stated that change in leadership is a natural phenomenon in the ruling BJP and he will continue to work under the national president of the party. “In BJP, there has been a tradition that responsibilities of party workers change from time to time. I will be ready to take whatever responsibility that the party will give me in the future,” Rupani said.

With this, Rupani became the third BJP CM to resign from his post. Earlier, Tirath Singh Rawat and BS Yediyurappa had resigned as the CM of Uttarakhand and Karnataka respectively.

Rupani along with state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, and state cabinet colleagues deputy CM Nitin Patel, Bhupndrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja met the governor and submitted their resignations.

Asked about reasons for his resignation, Rupani said, “In BJP, it is like a relay race for party workers. One gives the baton to the other.” On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani said that the party will decide about it.

He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Patil. Rupani comes from the Jain community which has around two per cent population in the state. There is speculation that his successor may be from the Patidar community.

He first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections. Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year, was present at the inauguration on Saturday of Sardardham Bhavan where Modi was present virtually.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan