Ahmedabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after the swearing-in of Bhupendra Patel as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, the cabinet expansion in the state took place on Monday with 24 new ministers taking oath of the office. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

There was a suspense over the new ministers, whose names have not been declared earlier, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula. As per a report by news agency PTI, the BJP had decided to try new faces this time and drop almost all the past ministers who were a part of the Rupani government.

14:15 hours: A total of 24 ministers have been sworn in the new cabinet in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vijay Rupani.

14:10 hours: Governor Acharya Devvrat administers oath to 24 ministers in the new cabinet of Gujarat.

13:40 hours: Swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers is underway at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

13:35 hours: Neither the BJP nor the state government gave any reason for the postponement.

13:30 hours: Earlier, the ruling BJP announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on Wednesday afternoon and preparations for the same had started at the governor's house in the state capital. However, the plan was later dropped all of a sudden and banners of the swearing-in ceremony were also taken down.

13:25 hours: The first cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take place at 4.30 pm today, in Gandhinagar, says Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

13:15 hours: According to a report by news agency PTI, the BJP has decided to try new faces this time and drop almost all the past ministers who were a part of the Rupani government.

13:10 hours: There is a suspense over the new ministers, whose names have not been declared so far, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula.

13:05 hours: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had resigned. It is expected that he will be inducted in the state cabinet.

13:00 hours: The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers will take place at around 1.30 pm, said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

