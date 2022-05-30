Ahmedabad | Jagran Politics Desk: Hardik Patel, who resigned from Congress earlier this month amid differences with the state party leadership, won't join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

"I am not joining BJP tomorrow (May 30)... will let you know if something like this happens," Hardik told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Hardik's clarification comes amid buzz that the senior Patidar leader might join the saffron party on Monday ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat that are scheduled to be held later this year.

It should be noted that 28-year-old Hardik has been hailing the BJP over the past few months on several issues, including the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Hardik has also been critical of Congress for its alleged "hatred towards Hindus", leading to speculations that his closeness with the BJP is increasing.

"My wife and her family are very happy with my decision to resign from Congress. They have been associated with the BJP’s ideology for years. When I had joined Congress, my wife’s family often questioned my decision. In fact, when my father was alive, he used to say that I had joined the wrong party. Now, everyone in my family is happy," Hardik told India Today last week.

Hardik had played a key role in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, helping Congress improve its tally to 77 in the 182-member House. In 2019, he had formally joined the Congress.

However, Hardik quitting the grand old party is a massive setback for Congress, which was recently decimated in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

If Hardik joins the BJP, it will surely be another setback for Congress, which is preparing to challenge the Modi juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the BJP would be hugely benefitted if Hardik joins it as the saffron party prepares to retain power in Gujarat for a seventh straight term.

