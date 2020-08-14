Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his government is scared to face up to the Chinese intentions in Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his government is scared to face up to the Chinese intentions in Ladakh. The Congress leader said that India will have to pay a huge price due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "lack of courage" and "media's silence".

"GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

The latest salvo from Rahul Gandhi has come amid the delay in the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) reached by India and China last month.

Both India and China agreed to mutually pull back their troops from all the friction points in Ladakh on July 6 after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

However, China has been reluctant to honour the disengagement process reached during the talks as the Chinese PLA maintains troops at several friction points. This attitude of the Chinese also resulted in the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in which at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. The clashes took place when the Indian patrolling party had gone to check the Chinese disengagement from Galwan Valley.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of Modi government's handling of the India-China Ladakh standoff and demanded the prime minister to come out and clear whether the Chinese side intruded into the Indian side.

