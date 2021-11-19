New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed the farmers of the nation and congratulated them after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the government has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws, against which thousands of farmers were protesting and demanding their rollback.

Rahul Gandhi, shortly after PM Modi made the stunning announcement, tweeted an old video of himself from January 2021 in which he can be seen saying that the government will have to take back the farm laws. He captioned the post in Hind with, "Country's 'annadatas' have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha. Congratulations on your win against injustice. Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ka Kisan".

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sindhu also hailed the sacrifice of the farmers and called the move “a step in the right direction". “Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades," he tweeted.

“What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections. PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!", Congress’ P Chidambaram said.

"It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who'll take responsibility for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament", Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the repeal of the three agricultural laws but asked the Centre to compensate the families of the farmers who passed away during the nearly year-long protest.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who listened to the long outstanding demand of the farmers and took the decision. I also ask the Union government to compensate the families of farmers who passed away during the protest."

"Farmers were agitating for 11 months. Around 700 farmers died. Better late than never. Govt of India accepted its mistake & repealed the farm laws. I welcome this. Govt should also help the 700 families who lost their loved ones, as Punjab Govt did", Punjab Deputy CM SS Randhawa.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the announcement of repealing the three farm laws is a victory of democracy and "defeat" of the arrogance of the Centre. He also said that it is a victory of the patience of farmers who kept agitating for the last one year.

"The announcement of repealing all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory of the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government," Gehlot tweeted.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were for the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and a clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan