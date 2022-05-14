New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday bid adieu to the Indian National Congress as he announced his exit from the party in a Facebook post. Jakhar's big announcement came as the Congress Chintan Shivir, the party's 3-day brainstorming session, enters its second day.

"Good luck and goodbye Congress," Sunil Jakhar said in his ‘Dil Ki Baat’ Facebook live message. He also slammed several Congress leaders, including Harish Chaudhary, former state in-charge Harish Rawat, Ambika Soni, and Tariq Anwar for ruining the party's image and bringing it down to shackles.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan