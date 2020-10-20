Goa Congress alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar sent an obscene video in a public group on WhatsApp. Kavlekar has, however, claimed that his phone was hacked.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar has filed a police complaint alleging that his phone was hacked by miscreants, who also sent a p*rn clip to a WhatsApp group of social activists, according to a report by the NDTV. He filed the complaint reportedly after the Goa Congress's complaint against him for sending the obscene video in a public group.

In his complaint to the Goa cyber police, Kavlekar alleged that the clip was sent from his phone when he was not near the phone and sleeping. He said that "some miscreants" hacked his phone and sent a video with obscene content to a WhatsApp group named "Villages of Goa", the report said. The video, the BJP leader said, was "intentionally masked in my name with some criminal intention."

"Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep. There have been many such attempts in the recent history to defame my name and project a wrong image of me in front of the public," he claimed.

"I demand strong action against all miscreants and unscrupulous individuals who have criminally hacked/tampered with my mobile phone and uploaded and transmitted obscene material," NDTV quoted the Deputy CM as saying in his police complaint.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have attacked the BJP leader and filed a complaint against him. The Goa Congress, his party till July 2019, accused him of intentionally sending an obscene video in a public group.

"Knowing full well that the video is completely lascivious in nature and containing sexually explicit content, was in fact p*rn, he still went ahead and shared it on a public group thereby transmitting it in electronic form."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma