Goa Congress Sacks Michael Lobo As LoP After 5 MLAs Go 'Incommunicado'

Trouble mounted for Congress on Sunday night after five of its 11 MLAs in Goa went "incommunicado". The grand old party accused two of its lawmakers - Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat - of "conspiring" with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to split it in the coastal state.

It also removed Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 40-member Goa legislative assembly.

The party alleged that the BJP is trying for a 2/3rd split in Congress, claiming that Kamat, a former Chief Minister, had hatched the conspiracy to engineer defections.

As per Congress, the five leaders who have gone incommunicado are Lobo, Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delialah Lobo. However, it said five other MLAs - Altone D'Costa, Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Carlose Alvares Ferreira, Rudolf Fernandes - are in touch with it.

"BJP was trying for a 2/3rd split, to see that a minimum of 8 of our MLAs leave. Many of our people have been offered huge amounts of money. I’m shocked at the amount offered. But our 6 MLAs stood firm, I’m proud of them," Congress Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders, Leaders of Opposition Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person - Michael Lobo - for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," he added.

Rao, however, asserted that Congress will not be disheartened or weakened. He also said that a new leader will be elected for the post of LoP.

"A new leader will be elected. Whatever action has to be taken by law against this kind of defection, anti-party work will follow. Let’s see how many people will stay/move. Five of our MLAs are here, we are in touch with some more MLAs and they’ll be along with us," Rao said.

"We will take up this issue in a more aggressive manner. We will inform the people that this betrayal is being engineered by two people for the sake of power and personal gain," Rao added.

MUKUL WASNIK RUSHED TO GOA

Congress has directed senior party leader Mukul Wasnik to reach Goa and "oversee latest political developments" in the state.

"Congress President has asked Shri Mukul Wasnik, MP to rush to Goa to oversee latest political developments in the state," KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organization), said in a late-night tweet on Sunday.

In Goa, where assembly elections were held earlier this year, the BJP has 20 seats, one short of a majority. It has formed the government with independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). However, if the five rebel Congress MLAs switch their sides, the saffron party will achieve an absolute majority.