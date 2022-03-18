New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party's poor performance in the recent assembly polls in five states, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also reported to be a key leader in acronymically sound ‘G-23 leaders' of the Congress party, met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad met Sonia Gandhi at her official residence 10, Janpath in New Delhi on Friday evening.

Following his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress Working Committee was asked for suggestions on the reasons for defeat in 5 states. “The discussion was held to fight unitedly in the forthcoming Assembly elections to defeat the opposition parties,” Azad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was good. All members of the Congress party decided unanimously that she should continue as the president, we just had some suggestions that were shared,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said further.

The Group of 23 leaders of Congress party, which has effectively reduced to Group of 21 (after Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh's departure), is that group of Congress party which has reportedly been demanding reforms in the Congress party, including a ‘full-time leadership’.

Earlier on Wednesday, Azad had hosted a number of G-23 leaders at his residence. After this meeting, a joint statement was issued which called for the need to adopt a ‘collective and inclusive' leadership in Congress party.

Earlier on Monday, in Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party interim president Sonia Gandhi as well as Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior functionary Rahul Gandhi had reportedly offered to resign which the CWC unanimously disapproved. The defeat in the assembly polls was termed a ‘cause of serious concern’ in the Congress Working Committee.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma