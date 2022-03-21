New Delhi/ Jammu | Jagran Politics Desk: G-23 rebel and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday hinted at quitting politics "to work for the civil society" as he stated all political parties, including the grand old party, try to divide people based on their "religion, caste and other things."

"We have to bring about a change in society. Sometimes I think, and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and started doing social service," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Be it my party or any other regional or national party, I am not forgiving any of them. Civil society should stay together and fight against the evils."

A G-23 rebel leader, Azad was speaking at an event in Jammu on Sunday. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said he was "sceptical of the claims of the political parties bringing about a (good) change (in society)" as he lashed communal polarisation in India.

"We (political parties) divided people on the basis of area (Ilaka), region, village and cities, Hindus and Muslim, Shia and Sunnis, Dalit and non-Dalit, divisions in backward classes also. Now, who remains to be a human in all this? Human values have lost priorities amidst the decline," ANI quoted Azad as saying.

"Politics in India has become so ugly that sometimes one has to doubt whether we are human."

Azad's remarks come at a time when the politics over The Kashmir Files, a Bollywood movie based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has intensified with opposition parties and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming each other for the crisis.

However, Azad has blamed Pakistan for terrorism in the Valley. "Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. It has affected all in Jammu and Kashmir, including Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Dogras," he said on Sunday.

"We all are human beings first, Hindus and Muslims later. Militancy has destroyed lives in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan playing a big role in it. Militants have killed security personnel, cops and left many widowed, be it Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Muslims," Azad added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma