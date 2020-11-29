GHMC Polls 2020: Ahead of the much-awaited GHMC Elections, Owaisi also took a jibe at PM Modi and said that it is looking like Hyderabad is "electing a new Prime Minister" in place of the BJP stalwart.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a scathing attack at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that his "entire generation will end" but Hyderabad's name will not be changed.

Ahead of the much-awaited GHMC Elections in Hyderabad, Owaisi also took a jibe at PM Modi and said that it is looking like the city is "electing a new Prime Minister" in place of the BJP stalwart.

"Your entire generation will end but Hyderabad's name will remain as Hyderabad, the elections is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar, and if you want Hyderabad not to be renamed then vote to Majlis (AIMIM)," the AIMIM chief said, as reported by Times Now.

While addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday, Yogi, who is one of the star campaigners of the BJP, had pitched for changing the name of Hyderabad to 'Baghyanagar' and gave the example of changing the name of 'Allahabad' to 'Pragyaraj'.

"Few people asked me whether we could rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar. I said why not," the UP CM said at a rally.

Further attacking Owaisi, Adityanath claimed that the alliance of TRS and AIMIM is hindering the progress of Hyderabad. He also took a jibe at Bihar AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman for not saying the word "Hindustan" in his oath-taking ceremony.

Asking for people to vote for BJP candidates in GHMC polls, Adityanath also highlighted some of the major policies of the Modi government.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir and become a citizen of the UT," he said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are scheduled for December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

