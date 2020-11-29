GHMC Polls 2020: Participating in a roadshow, Shah excluded confidence that the next Mayor in Hyderabad will be from the saffron party.

Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a scathing attack at the TRS-AIMIM alliance and said that people in Hyderabad are "really angry" against them as they "want good governance".

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad ahead of the much-awaited GHMC Polls 2020, Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of the city. Participating in a roadshow, Shah excluded confidence that the next Mayor in Hyderabad will be from the saffron party.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by the state and Centre. The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this," he added.

Continuing his attack at the opposition, Shah said that the BJP will free Hyderabad from the 'Nizam culture' and work towards constructing a modern and new city flush with democratic principles.

He also took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the saffron party will remove dynastic politics from Hyderabad "without doing any appeasement".

"Water entered houses of 7 lakh people...Where was Shri Owaisi -- AIMIM chief and Shri KCR? They were not to be seen. Our party workers, our MPs were among the people to help them out," Shah said while lashing out at the opposition.

Shah on Sunday arrived in Hyderabad to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. On his arrival, Shah was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders. Later, the Union Home Minister visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad to offer prayers ahead of the campaign.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma