New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: GHMC Elections: Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were heard during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's roadshow in All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's bastion Hyderabad. Adityanath held the roadshow at Malkajgiri, Hyderabad in support of the BJP candidates contesting the GHMC Elections scheduled to be held on December 1.

Adityanath was standing on an open bus and accompanied by state BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay during the roadshow. A large number of BJP workers donning saffron clothes also took part in the UP CM's show of strength in the Jeedimetla area in Telangana capital.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad, Telangana. #GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/qMHSAJruoQ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Adityanath also addressed a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad's old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

On Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda at an intellectual conference in Hyderabad stated that Yogi Adityanath in his public address is going to speak on the 'Razakars' who were the private militia of Nizam and had plans to make the Nizam accede his princely state to Pakistan instead of India.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma