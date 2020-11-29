GHMC elections: Shah hit back hard at the AIMIM leader and said that the people of India know who supports the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah's entry, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation or GHMC elections have turned even interesting with most of the BJP top brass sweating it out to wrest power in AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's bastion. When the two opposing ideologies are clashing, Hyderabad's incumbent party, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti looks missing in action.

After Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, it was Amit Shah's turn on Sunday. Shah launched a scathing attack on the AIMIM and TRS and vowed to win the seat of Hyderabad Mayor. He said that the BJP will end the "Nizam" culture and restore democracy if it won the elections.

Owaisi, a fierce critic of the saffron party and Shah, also trained his guns at the home minister and raked up the issue of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. The AIMIM chief said that the BJP had claimed that there are 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees enrolled in the voter list in Hyderabad and asked if Shah was sleeping in Delhi when this happened.

"It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?," Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief said.

Shah hit back hard at the AIMIM leader and said that the people of India know who supports the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi. Shah said that when he tried to evict them, they create ruckus in the Parliament.

"When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?" Home minister Amit Shah said when asked to comment on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is HM doing?'

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

