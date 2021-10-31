Agartala | Jagran Politics Desk: In what might worry the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party leader Rajib Banerjee rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday in presence of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. Besides Rajib, Ashish Das, who had left the BJP on October 5, also joined the TMC on Sunday.

Rajib, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, had left the TMC just before the assembly elections in West Bengal. He had also contested the Bengal polls from the Domjur constituency but had lost to the TMC candidate.

Following his defeat, it was being speculated that he might rejoin the TMC as he had distanced himself from the BJP after his defeat in Domjur. He later also met TMC's Kunal Ghosh at his residence in Kolkata, creating a buzz in the political arena.

However, Rajib then had described his meet a "courtesy call". "I came for a courtesy meeting. There is no politics in this. There were no such talks. I am still in BJP. All that I have written on Facebook, I believe in. The things I didn't like, I wrote about them," he had said.

Political experts suggest that Rajib's decision to rejoin the TMC in Tripura is a message to the BJP that none of its bastion in India is safe from Mamata Banerjee. However, the saffron party has said that people of Tripura are "well-aware" of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee's model of "appeasement politics".

"The TMC had tried earlier also to make some difference here. In 2018 and other elections the party contested but failed to win. People of Tripura know about Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics. People of Tripura, by and large, are not going to accept TMC this time as well," BJP's Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The performance of Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura is very good. Apart from that, Narendra Modi is also working for the development of the whole country as well as Tripura. Many long-pending issues have been resolved under this regime and we are confident that the party will perform extremely well in the next elections," he added.

